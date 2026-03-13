Bloomberg Plans to Dump Major Money in Key NYC House Race

Michael Bloomberg is poised to put serious money behind a former aide in one of New York's hottest House primaries. The former mayor plans to steer roughly $5 million into a new super PAC backing Assemblyman Micah Lasher in the race to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in a deep-blue, donor-rich Manhattan district, people familiar with the plans tell the New York Times. "At a moment like this, New Yorkers need representatives with the imagination to offer bold new ideas, the experience to get big things done, and the courage to take on the toughest fights," Bloomberg posted Thursday on X. Despite the endorsement, he stayed mum on the expected ad blitz, which would hit mailboxes and airwaves within days and run through Stand for New York PAC. Nadler is also backing Lasher as his replacement.