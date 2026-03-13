New GDP Numbers Fall Well Short of Forecasts

The US economy advanced at an unexpectedly sluggish 0.7% annual rate from October through December, the Commerce Department reported Friday in a big downgrade of its initial estimate. Growth in gross domestic product—the nation's output of goods and services—was down sharply from 4.4% in last year's third quarter and 3.8% in the second, per the AP. And the fourth-quarter number was half the government's first estimate of 1.4%. Economists had expected the revision to go the other way and reflect growth of 1.5%, per CNBC.