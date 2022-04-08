Fox Journalist Reveals Serious Injuries in Ukraine

(Newser) – Last month, a journalist working for Fox News survived a shelling attack by Russian forces in Ukraine. Now, Benjamin Hall has revealed just how close he came to not surviving the assault:

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other," he wrote on Twitter, per Deadline. "One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here—and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” Insider notes that Hall later removed the tweet.

The 39-year-old British journalist was in a vehicle on March 14 that came under attack outside Kyiv, per the Hill. "I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day," Hall wrote, referring to cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, 24. "Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP." Hall is recuperating at a military hospital in Texas, per Deadline.