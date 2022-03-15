Fox News Correspondent Injured Reporting Near Kyiv

(Newser) – A Fox News correspondent is hospitalized after being injured while reporting from Ukraine. "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds," the CEO said Monday in a memo to employees about Benjamin Hall's injuries. Hall is a war correspondent who has worked for the New York Times, AFP, and BBC, among others, CNN reports. Hall, a dual US-UK citizen, has worked for Fox since 2015, reporting from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and other conflict zones. He was reporting from outside the capital city of Kyiv when he was hurt, the New York Post reports.

Another US journalist, Brent Renaud, was killed reporting in Ukraine Sunday, and journalist Juan Arredondo was injured there the same day. Ukraine's prosecutor general says Hall's injuries are more proof that Russia is attacking civilians. She said her office will focus "on those war crimes that have affected the citizens of our partner countries." As Yahoo News notes, Hall had recently, on-air, pushed back against Fox host Greg Gutfeld's claim that the media is sensationalizing the situation in Ukraine. "This is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response. This is absolutely what's happening," Hall said last week, adding that cities "are being absolutely flattened." (Read more Ukraine stories.)