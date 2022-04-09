3 Killed in Robbery at Georgia Gun Range

(Newser) – Three people were murdered Friday in a robbery at a shooting range in Georgia, police say. The Grantville Police Department says the owner, his wife, and their grandson were killed at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in a rural area around 50 miles southwest of Atlanta, CNN reports. Police say around 40 guns and a DVR camera were taken. The robbery occurred around 5:30pm and officers were dispatched to the scene at 8pm, police say. They have not disclosed how the three family members were killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation. "Due to the amount of weapons taken, the ATF was also called in to assist as well as members from the Coweta County Sheriff's department," police said in a statement. Police said anybody who drove by the shooting range between 5:30pm and 6:30pm and saw vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford Expedition should contact the police department. Property records show that the range is owned by two Sharpsburg residents, Tommy Hawk and Thomas Richard Hawk Jr., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.