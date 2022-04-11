Mom Turns In Teen Son After Store Robbery

(Newser) – The robbery itself went off without a hitch: A clerk at a liquor store in Troy, Michigan, handed over the register's cash to a young man who then fled on foot, reports WXYZ. The robber did not show a weapon but kept his hand in his pocket of his sweatshirt, implying he had one, according to police. Hours later came the break in the case, courtesy of a phone call from a worried mother, say police. It seems she found a large sum of cash in her 14-year-old son's bedroom and said he was acting suspicious, per MLive. When police arrived, they say the teen confessed to the robbery. He was taken into custody, and it wasn't immediately clear if he has since been returned home. (Read more robbery stories.)