World's 10 Busiest Airports

Atlanta has reclaimed bragging rights to having the world's busiest airport. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is No. 1 in new annual rankings from the trade group Airports Council International, reports CNN. The airport had lost its usual No. 1 spot to China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in 2020, a year when COVID upended world travel. And COVID continues to warp the stats: The 75.7 million passengers who passed through the Atlanta airport is up 76% from 2020 but down 32% from 2019. Overall, the number of total global passengers in 2021 was about 4.5 billion, up 25% from 2020 but down 50% from 2019, per TRBusiness. Here are the top 10 busiest airports in 2021, a list dominated by the US:

Atlanta (ATL): 75.7 million passengers Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 62.5 million Denver (DEN): 58.8 million Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 54 million Los Angeles (LAX): 48 million Charlotte (CLT): 43.3 million Orlando (MCO): 40.4 million Guangzhou in China (CAN): 40.3 million Chengdu in China (CTU): 40.1 million Las Vegas (LAS): 39.8 million