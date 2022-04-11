World's 10 Busiest Airports

Atlanta is once again No. 1
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 11, 2022 8:50 AM CDT
World's 10 Busiest Airports
A passenger waits for a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(Newser) – Atlanta has reclaimed bragging rights to having the world's busiest airport. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is No. 1 in new annual rankings from the trade group Airports Council International, reports CNN. The airport had lost its usual No. 1 spot to China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in 2020, a year when COVID upended world travel. And COVID continues to warp the stats: The 75.7 million passengers who passed through the Atlanta airport is up 76% from 2020 but down 32% from 2019. Overall, the number of total global passengers in 2021 was about 4.5 billion, up 25% from 2020 but down 50% from 2019, per TRBusiness. Here are the top 10 busiest airports in 2021, a list dominated by the US:

  1. Atlanta (ATL): 75.7 million passengers
  2. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 62.5 million
  3. Denver (DEN): 58.8 million
  4. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 54 million
  5. Los Angeles (LAX): 48 million
  6. Charlotte (CLT): 43.3 million
  7. Orlando (MCO): 40.4 million
  8. Guangzhou in China (CAN): 40.3 million
  9. Chengdu in China (CTU): 40.1 million
  10. Las Vegas (LAS): 39.8 million
(Read more airports stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X