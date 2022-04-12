Red-Hot Inflation Gets Even Hotter

(Newser) – Economists figured the new inflation report would be brutal—the stats are the first to fully encompass rising gas prices in the wake of the Ukraine war—and the figures from March released on Tuesday were just that. In fact, they came in a little worse than expected:

Annual: Prices rose 8.5% in March when compared to March a year ago, the biggest such jump since 1981, reports the AP. The increase is even bigger than the the 7.9% jump registered in February, which was the previous 40-year high. Most analysts projected a rise of 8.4%, reports CNBC.

Prices rose 8.5% in March when compared to March a year ago, the biggest such jump since 1981, reports the AP. The increase is even bigger than the the 7.9% jump registered in February, which was the previous 40-year high. Most analysts projected a rise of 8.4%, reports CNBC. Streak: This marks six straight months of inflation of at least 6%, notes the Wall Street Journal.