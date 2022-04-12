Trump's Dr. Oz Endorsement Is Proving Controversial

(Newser) – Over the weekend, former President Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz—better known to Americans as Dr. Oz—in the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania. But this endorsement is shaping up to be a relatively controversial one among Trump supporters, many of whom favored a rival candidate named David McCormick. A look at coverage:

Criticism: A common refrain among critics is that Oz is not sufficiently conservative and has not been a reliable supporter of the MAGA movement. The Washington Examiner rounds up sentiment in Pennsylvania itself. “President Trump was very out of sync in picking Oz," says Dave Ball, GOP chairman in Washington County. "I think that President Trump very, very seldom does anything that's not thought out and doesn't have a very reasoned and logical basis, but, for whatever reason, in this particular instance, he chose to ignore all of that."