Ali Wong and Husband Justin Hakuta Are Divorcing

(Newser) – Comedian-actress Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta are getting a divorce. People magazine confirmed through a source that "it’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly." The couple met in 2010 at a friend’s wedding; he was a Fulbright Scholar at Harvard Business, and she was just gaining traction in her career. In a 2016 standup routine, Wong joked: "The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard … And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a--. Going to trap his a--!' And I trapped his a-- initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part."

They got married in 2014. Since then, Wong has worked as a character and voice actor in films and series, but she may be best known for playing herself on comedy shows like Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Don Wong (currently), all on Netflix. She is also a writer. In her 2019 memoir, Wong credited her professional success in large part to her prenup with Hakuta because it motivated her to built financial independence, just in case. She wrote, "My father always praised 'the gift of fear,' and that prenup scared the s--- out of me. In the end [it] was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career." For his part, also per People, Hakuta is a successful entrepreneur and former VP at GoodRx. He is also son of Ken Kahuta of Dr. Fad fame. The couple has two young daughters, Mari and Nikki.