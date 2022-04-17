Neighbor's Warning Sign: 'Do Not Buy That House'

(Newser) – Another unusual tale from the world of Virginia real estate. Earlier this week came the story of the Fairfax home that sold, as is, with two reported squatters in the basement. Now, WAVY reports on another house for sale, this one in Norfolk. The odd thing in this case is that prospective buyers surely can't miss the large white sign next door pointing to it that reads, “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” The "me" in this case is the owner of the adjacent house, Conner Jewell. He says the plumbing in his house is so messed up that waste comes out of the shower when the toilet is flushed, and he says the same company is trying to sell the neighboring house.

“Well, I was sitting back, and I had already taken my loss and I said if I am not going to get any of my money back, then what can I do to help the buyer of that house,” he tells the station. Jewell is publicly calling out Mozart Investment LLC, which rehabbed and sold him his $289,000 house, along with a home inspector who signed off on it. The city says plumbing and electrical work was done without permits and is not up to code, though an attorney for Mozart suggests no such permits were needed. The matter may be settled in the courts. In the meantime, Jewell is getting his revenge via lawn sign. (Read more real estate stories.)