Source: After Queens Mom's Murder, Chilling Text Was Sent

(Newser) – A grim story out of New York City, where the body of a Queens mom was found in a wheeled duffel bag by a dog-walker early Saturday. Most of the details beyond that have been provided by unnamed police sources. The New York Daily News spoke with a police source who said Orsolya Gaal, 51, went out on Friday night and arrived home around 11pm, "and at 4:30 in the morning, somebody’s pulling that bag down the street." A police source said much the same to the New York Post, explaining multiple cameras recorded the scene around 4:30am and cops "actually traced it backward from the scene to the house."

The duffel bag was found about a half-mile from her home in what the Daily News describes as a "quiet, upscale residential" neighborhood. It reports that upon arriving at the residence, police found Gaal's 13-year-old son there alone, though its source says it's not thought the boy was involved in the murder. Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, and their 17-year-old son were reportedly on the West Coast at the time; a since-deleted tweet suggested they were visiting colleges. PIX11's police sources say Klein received a message, possibly sent from the killer using his wife's phone, saying, "Your whole family is next." Klein seemed to back that up in comments to the Post, which reached him by phone at the airport Saturday. "Thank God [my son] is safe," he said of his youngest son, adding the family's "lives are at stake." (Read more murder stories.)