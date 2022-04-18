Kamala Harris Uses One Word Every Day: NOTES

It's the VP's starter word for Wordle
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2022 3:20 PM CDT
Kamala Harris Uses One Word Every Day: NOTES
Vice President Kamala Harris.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Newser) – Kamala Harris mentioned recently that she regularly plays Wordle, which prompted the Ringer to dig in. In an interview, the vice president revealed that she uses the same starter word every day—NOTES. It's "a healthy mix of consonants and vowels, and a lot of words come with an S," she explains. Harris says she tries to play every day, with her current streak at 48. When she plays, Harris has never not solved the puzzle—"I have 100 percent, and I intend to keep it that way"—though she has needed all six attempts on occasion.

It's not a nighttime ritual. "Wordle, for me, is like a brain cleanser," she tells the Ringer's Claire McNear. "So it’s in the middle of very long days, back-to-back meetings on a lot of intense issues. If I have a break, let’s say that people are running late or my little 25 minutes for lunch, sometimes while I’m eating I’ll figure out Wordle." And, yes, second gentleman Doug Emhoff plays, too. "Oh yeah, we are definitely checking in every day about Wordle." Read the full interview, in which Harris talks about her other puzzle habits. (This Wordle starter word may be the best of all.)

