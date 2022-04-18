Democratic Challenger Is Outraising MTG, Big Time

(Newser) – Marcus Flowers—Army vet and Democrat in northwest Georgia—has far outraised his potential opponent, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Flowers raked in $2.4 million in donations during the first quarter, more than double that of Greene, according to the Hill, which says Greene still has more in her war chest, but Flowers is closing in. To challenge Green on the ballot, Flowers will first need to beat other Democrats in the primary, but it’s hard to see how they will stay competitive with their comparatively paltry hauls.

Of course, analysts still don’t expect Flowers to win or even come close. Trump and Greene both carried Georgia’s 14th District by 50-point margins; the district was slightly redrawn since then, but it is still bright red. FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 45-point edge. The Hill calls it an "uphill battle," but Politico says "this race isn’t winnable for a Democrat." Politico notes that it is not unusual for figures like the notorious MTG to inspire donations from frustrated voters in other states, but "money doesn't mean a race is competitive.” With big bucks and a personal statement that includes “loyalty, duty, honor, respect, service, integrity, unity, courage, and fierce love of America and its Constitution," Flowers might make headlines, but he is unlikely to represent Georgia’s 14th anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean voters there won’t dump the incumbent. Greene—known for "touting racist and antisemitic tropes, engaging in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and vaccines, and embracing former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen," per US News—has a number of GOP challengers, including Charles Lutin. The retired USAF flight surgeon says, "I think people in this district are mostly tired of her crap … I think it’s a good strong majority.” Voter and Trump loyalist David Harvey tells US News Greene is famous for all the wrong reasons, and he won’t vote for her again. "You don’t want to be a national figure for having been stripped of your committee assignments," he says. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)