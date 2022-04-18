Ronaldo, Partner Share Devastating News

(Newser) – Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez revealed publicly in December that the twins they were expecting were a boy and a girl. On Monday, they announced that the newborn boy has passed away, calling their loss "the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Page Six reports. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they said, per the AP. The Manchester United soccer star and model, who have been together since 2016, thanked doctors and nurses in their post. They have a 4-year-old daughter together, and Ronaldo has three other children. "Our baby boy, you are our angel," they wrote. (Read more Cristiano Ronaldo stories.)