Ronaldo, Partner Share Devastating News

Soccer star says newborn twin died
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2022 5:01 PM CDT
Ronaldo, Partner Announce Boy Died During Birth
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before a match Saturday in Manchester, England.   (AP Photo/Jon Super)

(Newser) – Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez revealed publicly in December that the twins they were expecting were a boy and a girl. On Monday, they announced that the newborn boy has passed away, calling their loss "the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Page Six reports. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they said, per the AP. The Manchester United soccer star and model, who have been together since 2016, thanked doctors and nurses in their post. They have a 4-year-old daughter together, and Ronaldo has three other children. "Our baby boy, you are our angel," they wrote. (Read more Cristiano Ronaldo stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X