US /
Navy

Docked Aircraft Carrier Suffers 3 Dead Sailors in a Week

Refueling and repair work has stretched beyond the expected timeline
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2022 7:55 AM CDT
3 Sailors From Docked Aircraft Carrier Die Within a Week
The nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington sits pier side at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., on April 27, 2016.   (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(Newser) – Three sailors from the USS George Washington aircraft carrier have died within a week, prompting a special investigation, according to Navy officials. Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp was found dead at an off-base location on April 9, CNN reports. A day later, Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman was found dead, also at an off-base location. Then on Friday, an unnamed sailor was found unresponsive on the aircraft carrier itself.

"The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board" before being moved to a hospital, where they died, a rep for the Naval Air Force Atlantic told the Navy Times. The Navy did not provide many details, including a cause of death, though a spokesperson told CNN that "there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events." The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating alongside authorities in Newport News, Va., where the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier has been undergoing "mid-life refueling" since August 2017, per Defense News.

The outlet reports the typically four-year process is "now delayed by more than a year, due to new work that emerged during the repair and pandemic-related labor challenges." Newport News Shipbuilding now expects the refueling and complex overhaul to be complete in December, more than five years after the start date. A Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team is now on site to provide mental health support to sailors, per CNN. (Read more Navy stories.)

