New Photo of Queen Elizabeth Marks Her 96th Birthday

She's spending her birthday at Sandringham, in a cottage favored by her late husband
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 21, 2022 12:40 AM CDT
New Photo of Queen Elizabeth Marks Her 96th Birthday
In this photo released by Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 and taken in March 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo with her Fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale, right, and Bybeck Katie on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor.   (henrydallalphotography.com/Royal Windsor Horse Show via AP)

(Newser) – Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 Thursday, and to mark the occasion, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a new photograph of the monarch ahead of the big day. The picture shows Elizabeth in between her two ponies, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie, at Windsor Castle, the Guardian reports. The ponies will be featured in the horse show’s Platinum Jubilee equestrian display, A Gallop through History, which runs May 12 to 15. As for the queen, she is spending her birthday at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. She's expected to relax at Wood Farm, the farmhouse where Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring in 2017 and where Elizabeth visited him often until he returned to Windsor Castle to be with her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She flew there by helicopter, per the BBC.

Friends and relatives are expected to travel to spend time with the queen over the next few days, a gun salute is planned, and tributes from politicians, family members, and organizations with which she is involved are likely, but Buckingham Palace has not planned any public engagements to mark her birthday. Elizabeth has canceled a string of public engagements in recent days due to mobility issues, including a church visit on Easter, and she may not participate in all the events planned for her Platinum Jubilee in June. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X