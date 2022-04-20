Man Gets 190 Years for Murdering Jacqueline Avant

He'll spend the rest of his life in prison, DA says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 20, 2022 12:37 AM CDT
Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020.   (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Aariel Maynor was on Tuesday sentenced to 190 years behind bars for the murder of a beloved Beverly Hills philanthropist. Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary in the slaying of Jacqueline Avant, NBC News reports. The attempted murder charge has to do with a security guard at Avant's home, whom Maynor shot at after breaking in on Dec. 1. The guard was not hurt. A motive has never been disclosed, but Maynor, who has a lengthy criminal history, was on parole at the time and went on to break into another house in the Hollywood Hills the same night. He admitted to that crime and others as well, ABC 7 reports.

"Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss," District Attorney George Gascón says in a statement. "Given the sentence today, Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole, and will spend the rest of his life in prison." Authorities say Avant was killed after she confronted Maynor. (Read more Beverly Hills stories.)

