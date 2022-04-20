'The Flash' Arrested in Hawaii Again

(Newser) – For the second time in less than a month, Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii. The actor, who plays The Flash in DC Comics films and Credence Barebone in Harry Potter universe films, allegedly got violent after being asked to leave a private gathering at a home in Pahoa, on the Big Island, early Tuesday. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman, cutting her forehead, NBC News reports. After police spoke to witnesses at the home, Miller was taken into custody during a traffic stop around 1:30am. They face a charge of second-degree assault. TMZ says friends of Miller, 29, live at the home.

Late last month, Miller was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment at a Honolulu karaoke bar. The same day as the first arrest, Miller also allegedly entered a couple's room at a hostel, threatened them, and stole things, according to a filing they made requesting a restraining order. And weeks prior to that, police were called to a disturbance at a bar where staff members were blocking Miller, who had just been kicked out of another nearby bar, from entering. During that incident, Miller was given a trespass warning but was not arrested, per TMZ. (Read more Hawaii stories.)