5 Dead in 'Unimaginable Tragedy' in Minnesota

(Newser) – Police in Duluth say they found the scene of an "unimaginable tragedy" when they went to a home in the Minnesota city Wednesday afternoon. The Duluth Police Department says the bodies of five people and a dog were found in a home in the East Hillside neighborhood, NBC reports. Police haven't disclosed how the five died, but they say a suspect is among the dead. The department says they were told by police in nearby Hermantown that a person they were seeking for a welfare check could be in the home with a weapon. Neighbors tell WCCO that a mother, father, and their two young daughters lived in the East Hillside home.

A neighbor says the fifth person found dead in the home was a relative of the family who may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. Police say that person is the one officers in Hermantown had been looking for. "Earlier today there was an unimaginable tragedy that has struck our community, one that is very very difficult for us. It makes us have heavy, heavy hearts," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken told reporters Wednesday afternoon, per the Duluth News Tribune. "Know that our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family and friends of these victims."