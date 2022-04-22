This Hasn't Happened on Jeopardy! Since 2020

(Newser) – The final round of a Jeopardy! match this week saw a rare occurrence happen for the first time in the post-Alex Trebek era. Canadian contestant Mattea Roach was the only player still in the game for Final Jeopardy after the other two contestants finished the second round with a negative cash balance, ET Canada reports. "And then there was one," host Ken Jennings said as the round began.

This has only happened three times before, most recently in 2020, when Kevin Walsh had a solo final Jeopardy round a few weeks before Trebek's death. In Wednesday's solo round, Roach correctly answered the question in the "On the Internet" category, adding $5,000 to her winnings. The 23-year-old law school tutor, who grew up in Halifax and lives in Toronto, won again on Thursday, the Toronto Star reports. The 13th win makes her the contestant with the eighth-longest winning streak in the show's history and a win Friday will leave her tied with Matt Jackson for the No. 7 spot.