TMZ: Mike Tyson Pummels Pestering JetBlue Passenger

(Newser) – It's one thing to keep pestering a celebrity on a plane after they ask you to stop. It's another thing altogether when that celebrity happens to be boxing legend Mike Tyson. TMZ obtained video that it says shows the 55-year-old Tyson unleashing a flurry of punches on a man seated behind him. Sources close to the boxer tell the gossip site the man was drunk and would not stop razzing Tyson. Images from the video show the unidentified man with a bloodied forehead. After the JetBlue flight from San Francisco landed in Florida Wednesday night, the man reportedly went to police, but no charges have yet surfaced.

Tyson had been in San Francisco earlier Wednesday as part of the city's 4/20 activities, reports KRON. "Listen, we're gonna take this to another level in life," Tyson said while promoting his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park, per SFGate. "I'm the world champion, and now I'm the world champion of cannabis, and we can't be stopped. ... Look at me, baby, look how beautiful I look up here." The incident on the plane took place about 10:30pm. (Read more Mike Tyson stories.)