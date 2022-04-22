25 Years, 6 Months, 15 Days

(Newser) – Fox News is claiming bragging rights for its top anchor as of Thursday: The network says Sean Hannity has surpassed the late Larry King to become the longest-running cable anchor ever, reports the Hill. For the record, his mark is at 25 years, six months, and 15 days. Forbes notes that Hannity's run began in 1996 as co-host of the Hannity & Colmes show, in which he squared off against liberal Alan Colmes. In 2009, Hannity became solo host of Fox's 9pm news hour.

He draws about 3 million viewers a night, which puts him in the top 5 of most-watched news shows on cable. Hannity's show also is No. 1 in the 9pm hour in the highly prized 25-54 age demographic, notes the New York Post. The Forbes piece notes the familiar criticism of Hannity during the Trump presidency that he served as an unabashed booster of the president and his policies. In regard to the criticism, "the amount of time I spend caring about it is zero," Hannity has said. (Read more Sean Hannity stories.)