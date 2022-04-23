Madison Cawthorn Defends 'Goofy' Vacation Photos

(Newser) – One of the more high-profile congressional races this year just received some unusual new headlines. Politico posted photos of first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina wearing women's lingerie at a party, and Cawthorn himself quickly ridiculed the move. "I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me?" he tweeted. "They're running out of things to throw at me," he added, before inviting people to share their own "embarrassing vacay pics." Politico's story, though, suggests Cawthorn is guilty of hypocrisy.

The 26-year-old makes a point to stress his upbringing in a conservative Baptist community, and he recently made headlines for accusing other members of Congress of inviting him to "orgies." The News & Observer of Raleigh notes that Cawthorn has in recent months asserted that there are only "two genders" and accused liberals of "trying to destroy the nuclear family in America" by suggesting otherwise. The newspaper calls attention to a tweet from an LGBTQ activist who sums up reaction to the new images.

“I don’t care that Madison Cawthorn likes to wear lingerie in his free time," wrote Charlotte Cymer. "If he wants to be playful with gender expression, it’s his life. I do care that Madison Cawthorn attacks trans people and shames us for living our lives.” Cawthorn, a Republican who has the support of Donald Trump, faces seven challengers in next month's primary. (Cawthorn also drew criticism for referring to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "thug.")