She Applied for Job at Texas Nightclub, Disappeared

(Newser) – Felicia Marie Johnson traveled from California to Houston looking for employment at a nightclub, but disappeared after applying for a job at the club on April 15, KHOU reports. The 24-year-old called an Uber after leaving Cover Girls Night Club, but it was running late and a man at the club offered to give Johnson a ride, a community activist tells CNN. "Felicia has not been seen since. No cell phone activity, no credit card activity, no social media activity. She has absolutely just vanished off the face of the earth," says Quanell X, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation in Houston, which is looking into Johnson's disappearance along with a private investigator.

That PI found Johnson's cell phone, bloodied and discarded, on the side of the road near a park in West Houston, Quanell X says. Johnson's personal belongings were in her hotel room. The Houston Police Department won't say whether foul play is suspected, but Quanell X says, "We believe that she is the victim of foul play. We believe that she's being held against her will." He also says HPD must search just as intensively for missing Black people as it does for missing white people. "Because it seems like when young Black females go missing in the city—it's not a priority," he says. (Read more missing woman stories.)