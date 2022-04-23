Trump on McCarthy: 'I Didn't Like the Call'

(Newser) – The powers-that-be in DC have been waiting for Donald Trump to weigh in on this week's drama surrounding Kevin McCarthy. And in his first public comments on the matter, Trump provides what might be seen as good news and bad news for the House minority leader. Trump did not come out swinging against McCarthy in an interview with the Wall Street Journal—"I like him," he said. On the other hand, Trump avoided a direct answer on whether he supports McCarthy to be House speaker.

Background: In the days after the Capitol riot, McCarthy told fellow Republicans on a phone call that he planned to call Trump to encourage him to resign. In another call, McCarthy said he held Trump responsible for the violence and said Trump himself had acknowledged some responsibility. The New York Times detailed the calls in stories this week.