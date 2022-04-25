Judge Says Trump Will Be Fined $10K Per Day

(Newser) – "Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously," a judge in New York said Monday, holding the former president in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in a civil case. Justice Arthur Engoron cited "repeated failures" to produce documents and ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he complies, Reuters reports. New York Attorney General Letitia James had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 deadline in the case, reports the AP.

James has said the civil investigation of Trump's business dealings has found evidence that the Trump Organization "relied on misleading asset valuations and other misrepresentations to secure economic benefits." Trump, who has described James' investigation as a politically motivated "witch hunt," has denied wrongdoing. The Manhattan district attorney's office is leading a separate criminal investigation. Trump was not present at Monday's hearing. Trump attorney Alina Habba said some of the written documents investigators are seeking from the former president do not exist, CNN reports.

"President Trump does not email. He does not text message. And he has no work computer at home or anywhere else," Habba said. "I took it upon myself to get on a plane and flew down and asked him one by one if there was anything that he had on his person that he had not given me I would need," said Habba. "And he did not." Habba said the Trump Organization has turned over millions of documents over the last three years to an investigation that has "seemingly become aimless." The judge asked Habba why she didn't document her interview with Trump, saying the lack of an affidavit was like an "800-pound gorilla in the room," CBS reports.