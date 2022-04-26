Woman Stranded in Remote Forest Survives 6 Days on Yogurt, Snow

(Newser) – A woman stranded in a remote, snowy forest for six days survived with just a six-pack of yogurt to eat, and was rescued last week in northern California. Sheena Gullett, 52, was driving with a friend to the unincorporated community of Little Valley on April 14 when their vehicle got stuck in snow on the dirt roads off Highway 44, the Guardian reports. They spent the night in the car and woke up to find the battery was dead, so they left to try to reach the highway by foot. After the soles of Gullett's boots fell off and she dropped behind, her friend couldn't see her in the heavy snowfall, and they got separated, ABC 10 reports.

He built a shelter and a campfire that night, found a gravel road the following day, then sheltered overnight again before finally reaching the highway on April 17 and getting a ride to Susanville, where he told authorities Gullett was stranded. A ground and air search followed, and Gullett even saw a helicopter fly overhead at one point, but it couldn't see her location through the thick forest. Finally, on April 20, a sheriff's sergeant found the stranded vehicle—with Gullett inside and alive. She'd rationed the food, eating one container of yogurt per day, and drank melted snow; she was emotional but physically unharmed. She is now back home.