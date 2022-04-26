Sharon Osbourne: Facelift Left Me Looking Like 'Cyclops'

(Newser) – Sharon Osbourne has always been open about the cosmetic procedures she's had done, and in her latest interview, she talked about a "horrendous" facelift she experienced in October. The procedure was painful, she told the Times (as cited by outlets including CNN), and when she saw herself afterward, "I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap (with bandages)," the 69-year-old says. "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f---ing Cyclops." She says her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, told her, "I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone," but that ultimately after letting things settle she ended up satisfied with the results.

Osbourne also opened up about undergoing ketamine therapy after she was booted from The Talk, per Page Six. "If you’re a person that stuffs things (down), ‘I’m fine, I’m fine,’ this drug relaxes you," she explained. "You’re not out completely. You can hear, you can talk, but you’re so relaxed, and you can’t bulls--- on it. It’s a truth drug." She says she received death threats after her comments about Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle on the talk show got her branded as racist. Now Osbourne is making her comeback on the same new channel as Morgan, TalkTV, which launches this week, Deadline reports. Morgan will have a primetime talk show followed by Osbourne's panel show. (Read more Sharon Osbourne stories.)