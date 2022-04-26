'Someone Is Walking Around With a Baby They Did Not Have Yesterday'

(Newser) – The grandmother of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was watching him Monday while his mother was at work. She took him out grocery shopping, took him inside upon returning home in San Jose around 1pm, and left him there for approximately two minutes while she went to get the groceries out of the car. "In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment" and took the baby, a police spokesperson says, per NBC News. Surveillance video captured a Hispanic male in black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes, a gray baseball hat, and a black face mask walking down the street with the baby in a baby carrier covered with a white blanket, and the family says they do not recognize the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect brought the carrier with him to the home, KRON4 reports. "This person doesn't have an unkempt appearance. We do not think it is a homeless person," the police spokesperson says. The baby's father is incarcerated and out of the picture, KTVU reports. "Today, someone is walking around with a 3-month-old baby they did not have yesterday," the police rep says. "We're gonna stay on this until we find this baby." The FBI is assisting with the search.