Bezos Takes a Jab at Musk's Twitter Buy

(Newser) – Twitter employees had what CNN calls an "all-hands" meeting Monday in which they raised some fundamental questions about Elon Musk's purchase of the site. Are our jobs safe? How will the site change? Will Donald Trump be allowed back? To all those and more, current CEO Parag Agrawal could pretty much only say: Stay tuned.

"Between now and closing ... we will continue making decisions as we've always had, guided by the principles we've had," he said. "Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made." The deal is expected to be approved by regulators by the end of the year.

As for Trump, Agrawal said only Musk will be able to answer that. Trump, for his part, is saying he would not return even if allowed.

On the left: Some prominent Democrats are worried, which could translate into legislation to try to impose tougher laws on tech firms, reports the Hill. The sentiment voiced by Elizabeth Warren is an example: “Musk purchasing Twitter is dangerous for our democracy," she said. "It is a reminder why we need a wealth tax and why we need some serious regulation for Big Tech. One billionaire should not be able to turn the world upside down just because he plays by a different set of rules."

Some prominent Democrats are worried, which could translate into legislation to try to impose tougher laws on tech firms, reports the Hill. The sentiment voiced by Elizabeth Warren is an example: “Musk purchasing Twitter is dangerous for our democracy," she said. "It is a reminder why we need a wealth tax and why we need some serious regulation for Big Tech. One billionaire should not be able to turn the world upside down just because he plays by a different set of rules." On the right: Some prominent conservatives, on the other hand, who have long complained that Twitter is biased, were celebrating. "We're back," tweeted Tucker Carlson. Radio show host Mark Levin also opted to return, per Fox News. “This is a great day to be conservative on Twitter,” tweeted GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn. "Looking forward to a free-speech oriented twitter,” tweeted GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell.