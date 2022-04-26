Sorry, Adoring Jedis: Obi-Wan Is Officially Taken

(Newser) – They already have an infant son together, and now, a marriage certificate. A source tells People that Ewan McGregor wed Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his co-star in the third season of FX's Fargo, over the weekend, in an outdoor ceremony the source calls "lovely and joyful." "It was a small wedding for family and close friends," the source notes, adding that the fare was "farm-to-table." All of which seems to comport with the source's description of the laid-back-sounding couple, who met in late 2016 while filming the FX series.

"They are an adorable couple," the source notes. "They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach." Sources tell Page Six that McGregor, 51, also known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, and Winstead, 37, are "more in love than ever," despite a somewhat bumpy start to their relationship. McGregor was already married, to now-ex Eve Mavrakis—with whom he shares four daughters, ages 11 to 26—as was Winstead, to filmmaker Riley Stearns.

Winstead split with Stearns in May 2017 after seven years as husband and wife, while McGregor filed for divorce from his first wife after 22 years of marriage in early 2018. NBC Boston notes that McGregor's oldest daughter, Clara, initially seemed to have a beef with Winstead, calling her "trash" in the comments section of a fan account—but by last June, when Laurie was born, everything seemed to be on the mend. "Welcome to the world little brother," she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to my Dad & Mary—this is the greatest gift." (Read more Ewan McGregor stories.)