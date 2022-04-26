Harvard: We Benefited From 'Profoundly Immoral Practices'

(Newser) – Harvard University set out to uncover and record "every discoverable connection between Harvard and slavery," reports the Boston Globe. The result—the product of three years of work by faculty and student researchers—is a 130-page report that makes clear that the connections were there, and persisted for centuries.

The findings. The report found that Harvard presidents, faculty, and staff owned more than 70 slaves from the school’s founding in 1636 to 1783 (when the state's Supreme Judicial Court declared it unconstitutional). The Harvard Corporation, which has and continues to manage the school's wealth, enhanced that wealth by loaning money to Caribbean planters and investing in American textile mills that relied on slave labor. There were also major bequests to the school made from fortunes built by slave labor.

The ties don't end when the slaveholding did, or even after emancipation. Scholars at Harvard continued to push "race science," which put whites atop a racial hierarchy. The university discriminated against Black and Native American applicants well into the 20th century.