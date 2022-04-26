Cops: Kidnapped Baby Safe, 3 Suspects in Custody

(Newser) – Baby Brandon is safe in San Jose. Details were scant Tuesday afternoon, but police say a 3-month-old infant who was kidnapped on Monday has been found, reports the San Jose Mercury News. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, appears to be fine but was being taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police also say three suspects are in custody. Brandon was being watched by his grandmother at her apartment when he was taken in the afternoon. “We do believe this was planned," Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a press conference before the news of the baby's recovery had been announced. "He showed up with the baby carrier, took the baby, and placed it in the carrier."

Police also said that a woman who was with the grandmother at the time of the abduction gave conflicting stories during questioning. None of the suspects were immediately identified. NBC Bay Area reports that a woman called police when she spotted a suspicious van with a baby carrier inside. The grandmother told police the abduction happened after she brought Brandon inside after returning from grocery shopping. She went back out to her vehicle to unload groceries, and the baby was gone when she returned. Police earlier released surveillance video of a suspect described as a Latino male carrying Brandon in a baby carrier. "A million thank you's to all who assisted," police tweeted.