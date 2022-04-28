After 651 Golf Balls Hit Their Property, They Sued the Country Club

(Newser) – When they bought a home next to a golf course in 2017, Massachusetts couple Erik and Athina Tenczar expected there might be some noise and possibly the occasional ball in their backyard. Instead, they faced a barrage of 651 balls over the next four years, with shots from bad golfers at Indian Pond Country Club shattering windows and making it hazardous for their three young daughters to play outside, according to a lawsuit. "They thought they were buying golf-course-view property and what they ended up buying was a golf-course-in-play property," attorney Robert Galvin tells NBC.

"The continuous threat of golf ball strikes occurring at any time prevents the Tenczars from the use and enjoyment of their property," the lawsuit against the country club stated. The couple—who bought the home for $750,000 after viewing it before golfing season—say they called the country club to complain but got little response and police were unable to help. The Tenczars say that unlike other homes adjoining the golf course, they are in the line of fire—their home is at the bend of a curve in the course and was hit when golfers at the tee for the 15th hole tried to "cut the dogleg" and clear the tree line.

According to court records, a Plymouth Superior Court jury awarded the couple $3.5 million in December for damages and mental and emotional suffering, which comes to $4.93 million with interest, the Boston Globe reports. The club has filed an appeal, arguing that the amount awarded is excessive. The Tenczars are now enjoying their property again: The club has moved the tee box back to discourage golfers from attempting the shortcut and the family hasn't seen a golf ball on their property for months. (Read more golf course stories.)