Pelosi Makes Unannounced Trip to Meet Zelensky

(Newser) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Saturday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and demonstrate that he had the support of the US Congress, per the AP. Pelosi is the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia's war began more than two months ago. “Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi said in a statement released Sunday. In video released by Pelosi’s office, the speaker and Zelensky both thanked each other for their support in the war.

“We’ll win and we’ll win together,” Zelensky said. Pelosi added: “We are here until victory is won.” The full congressional delegation included Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Adam Schiff of California, Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, Jason Crow of Colorado, Barbara Lee of California, and Bill Keating of Massachusetts. “You all are welcome,” Zelensky told the delegation. The US lawmakers continued their trip in southeast Poland, and Pelosi said they would later visit the capital, Warsaw, to meet with President Andrzej Duda. Poland has received more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24.

In a news conference in Poland, Pelosi said she and others in the delegation applauded the courage of the Ukrainian people. She added that the delegation brought Zelensky “a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership.” Schiff said the US lawmakers had a three-hour meeting with Zelensky and his administration, talking about sanctions, weapons, and aid assistance. Schiff promised that intelligence sharing would continue between Ukraine and the US. “This is a struggle of freedom against tyranny,” Schiff said. “And in that struggle, Ukraine is on the front lines.” (Also visiting Ukraine on Saturday: Angelina Jolie.)