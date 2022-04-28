(Newser) – The way to a man's heart is reportedly through his stomach, but looks like the way to Kim Kardashian's heart (at least temporarily) is via retrieving her sex tape and giving it back to her. That's exactly what Kanye West managed to pull off, as evidenced by what Yahoo Entertainment calls a "super emotional" episode of The Kardashians that aired Thursday on Hulu. The episode was filmed in October, on the morning Kardashian was set to host Saturday Night Live. The TV personality was in her hotel room with West, mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and some friends when West revealed he'd just come back from Los Angeles "to get something for Kim," per Elle.

"You went all the way to LA to get something for Kim?" Jenner asked. West replied in the affirmative, and then Kim K revealed what that something was: the remaining footage of the sex tape she'd made with ex-boyfriend Ray J in 2002, and which leaked in 2007. Kardashian had been upset because her 6-year-old son Saint had recently seen an ad referencing the tape while he was playing the Roblox video game. At the LA airport, Ray J handed over the laptop and hard drive on which the last of the footage dwells in person to West, and Kardashian seemed especially appreciative as she informed her family of West's gift. "He got me all of the sex tape back," a teary Kardashian said on the episode. "He ... got it all back for me."

In a later confessional taped for the show, she continued: "I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, like that is the most important thing to me, and I'm just like so emotional because of it. And it just means a lot to me." Kardashian also revealed that all the last footage showed was her and Ray J out on the town—"nothing sexual, nothing weird." However, as E! Online notes (and as we all now know), the good vibes between Kardashian and West have since diminished as she went on to date Pete Davidson and was declared legally single.