Jeff Bezos' Bank Account Had a Very Bad Day

(Newser) – It took a single day for the effects of Amazon's quarterly loss to be brought home to Jeff Bezos. The company's founder fell Friday to No. 3 on the list of the world's richest people, after Amazon reported Thursday that it had lost $3.8 billion in the first quarter of the year. That cut Bezos' personal net wealth by $18 billion, the New York Post reports. He's now only good for $152 billion or so, per Forbes. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and possibly imminent owner of Twitter, still tops the Forbes list at $260 billion. Bernard Arnault of France and his family are in between, at nearly $160 billion.

Bezos's wealth hit a high point of $210 billion last year, making him No. 1, despite 25% of his Amazon stock going to MacKenzie Scott in their divorce. Scott's wealth dropped $5 billion on Friday because of the stock's drop, to $37.7 billion, per Forbes. Amazon shares were down more than 12%, per CNN. Earlier this month, Bezos appeared to be firmly entrenched in the second spot. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are just behind Bezos, but they're well ahead of him on the Forbes list of the nation's most generous donors to charity. Buffett and Gates, through the foundation he and Melinda French Gates started, are 1-2 on that list. Bezos cracked the list of Top 25 donors this year for the first time, though he's well behind his ex-wife. Musk didn't make the cut. (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)