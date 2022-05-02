Story of Escaped Inmate, Missing Prison Official Gets Weird

(Newser) – The US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps them capture Alabama fugitive Casey White. White, who disappeared along with prison official Vicky White (not related) as she escorted him to the courthouse Friday, is charged with two counts of capital murder in a fatal 2015 stabbing, in which he was allegedly paid to murder the victim, per Law and Crime. He had also been incarcerated for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion, animal cruelty, and carjacking, NPR reports. Vicky White told jail officials to prepare Casey White for transport to a mental health evaluation, but the sheriff says no such evaluation had been scheduled, AL.com reports. He also says Vicky White transported Casey White alone, a violation of protocol, but that due to her status as a 25-year law enforcement veteran she was probably not questioned.

Vicky White had turned in her retirement papers the day before the two went missing, the sheriff says, noting that the investigation will look at interactions between the two to "see if something else was going on." "All indications are that Director [Vicky] White was involved and participated in the escape. We are trying to determine was that done willfully, or was she somehow coerced or threatened into participating?" the sheriff says, per WBRC. Either way, he adds, Vicky White is presumed to be in danger. "Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," a US Marshal says in a statement. "Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive." Information can be submitted to the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submitted anonymously via the US Marshals Tip App.