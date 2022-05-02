Royals Release New Photos as Charlotte Turns 7

(Newser) – New photos of Princess Charlotte have been released to mark the British royal's seventh birthday—and apart from her full head of hair, she continues to bear a very strong resemblance to father Prince William. The photos, showing Charlotte in a field of bluebells near her family's country home in Norfolk, England, were taken by mother Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Yahoo reports. Relatives have often commented that Charlotte, who turned seven on Monday, is the spitting image of William, while her younger brother Louis strongly resembles Kate, and older brother George is more of a mix of both parents.

Some of the photos show Charlotte with her pet dog Orla, a cocker spaniel the family adopted in 2020. BuzzFeed notes that Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, and her older brother. In previous years, she would have been fifth in line, but a law introduced two years before she was born made birth order, not gender, the deciding factor. Charlotte is the first British princess to be higher in the line of succession than a male sibling. (Read more Princess Charlotte stories.)