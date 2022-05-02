Florida Man Arrested After Triple Murder, Amber Alert

(Newser) – After an Amber Alert was issued in Florida, an 8-year-old boy was found safe—and his father was charged with three murders. Terrell Lewis, 37, is being held without bond in Jacksonville, WESH reports. Early Friday, neighbors in an apartment complex near Jacksonville University reported fighting and a loud noise. Police later found three adult gunshot victims, all siblings: Johnisha, Jamonica, and Jordan Williams. Johnisha's son with Lewis was reported missing soon after, and police issued the Amber Alert Friday afternoon.

Hours later, an alert citizen spotted the car and called 911. "I was just sitting in my room watching TV and I got an Amber Alert on my phone," she told News4JAX. "[I] usually don't pay much mind to them, but something told me to look." She saw a black car outside and matched the license plate. "We saw some police show up and from there the guy was handcuffed and the child seemed to be safe." Lewis was booked into jail later that night. In a preliminary appearance, he was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and ordered held without bond; his next appearance is scheduled for May 23.

First Coast News reports that Lewis has a history of domestic violence dating at least to 2008. A woman filed for protection against him in 2014, but she petitioned to have the injunction dropped in 2018, telling the court, "Terrell Lewis is a changed man ... he is a great person ... please give [him] another chance." Although she was not named in court records, relatives confirmed to First Coast News that she was among the victims. Action News Jax spoke to the mother of the victims, Kimberley Levens, who is also the eight-year-old's grandmother. "I can't believe my kids are gone, all three of them. All three of them," she said. "They were good kids. They were wonderful."