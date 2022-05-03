Ohio Votes in Hard-Fought GOP Senate Primary

(Newser) – Ohio Republicans cast their ballots Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the country, deciding a race that is seen as an early referendum on Donald Trump's hold on the GOP as the midterm primary season kicks into high gear. In neighboring Indiana, more than a dozen state House members were trying to hold off Republican primary challengers who want to push the Legislature further to the right.

In Ohio, author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the frontrunner in the Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving Trump’s late-stage support, capping a bitter and expensive contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage, the AP reports. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who has distanced himself from the progressive wing of his party ahead of what is expected to be a difficult year for Democrats seeking to hold their congressional majorities.

The primaries also serve as a clarifying test of Trump’s influence in his party. A Vance victory will likely embolden Trump to keep asserting himself in primary campaigns ahead of another potential presidential run. A setback, however, would raise questions about whether GOP voters are seeking a new direction. Trump reminded Ohio voters Tuesday of his stake in the race. Calling into a Columbus radio show, Trump praised all the candidates seeking the GOP nomination, but said he chose to endorse Vance despite his past Trump criticism because he believes he is best positioned to win the seat in November.