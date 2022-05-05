Florida Introduces 24-Hour Alligator Hunting

(Newser) – From Aug. 15 to Nov. 1, Florida residents will be allowed to hunt alligators 24/7. New Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission guidelines have extended hunting hours during alligators season to 24 hours a day, giving hunters with permits seven extra hours of daylight, the Miami Herald reports. Under previous regulations, alligator hunting was only allowed from 5pm to 10am, and the change "eliminates any concerns about hooking an alligator shortly before 10am but not being able to land the alligator before the 10am deadline," the agency says.

"It’s easier to navigate a boat and work with hunting equipment during the day,” the agency says. "Daylight is helpful when supervising youth in a boat or introducing new participants to alligator hunting." Not everybody is celebrating the change: Bryan Wilson with the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida tells WESH that some hours should be off-limits and daytime pleasure boaters might see some upsetting scenes. "For anybody who doesn't want to see an alligator shot in the head on Florida's waterways, we encourage to contact FWC and tell them this rule is going in the wrong direction," he says.