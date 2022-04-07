Rap Legend Guilty of Killing Homeless Man

(Newser) – Hip-hop pioneer Kidd Creole has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 killing of a homeless man on a Manhattan street. Prosecutors say that the 61-year-old, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, stabbed 55-year-old John Jolly twice with a steak knife during a confrontation while Glover was on his way to his security guard job, the New York Times reports. Glover, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, will be sentenced on May 4. He was detained at Rikers Island awaiting trial for more than four years. Glover was initially charged with murder after the August 2017 incident.

Prosecutors said Glover became angry because he thought Jolly, a registered sex offender who had been staying in a nearby shelter, had been hitting on him when he said "What's up?" as Glover walked past him just before midnight. Glover's lawyer, Scottie Celestin, argued that Glover feared he would be robbed and acted in self-defense after Jolly started following him, Rolling Stone reports. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It's 12 o'clock at night. Who's saying 'What's up?' to you with good intentions?" Celestin told the jury. "His fear for his life was reasonable." Celestin also argued that Jolly was killed not by the stab wound, but by a large dose of the sedative Versed he was given after he arrived at the hospital "drunk and belligerent."