Romance Scammer's Toll: 40 Victims, One Suicide

(Newser) – A New Jersey man just got sentenced to 14 years in prison over an online scam in which he tricked about 40 women on dating websites into sending him money. Prosecutors say one of the women killed herself after wiring him $93,000 and realizing she'd been duped, reports the Daily Journal. Rubbin Sarpong of Millville pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and evading taxes, per the New York Times. The 38-year-old set up phony accounts on dating websites from 2016 though 2019 and usually posed as a US soldier overseas, reports Philly Voice. In one common scheme, he told women he temporarily needed money to bring gold bars back to the US.

"In Facebook and Instagram accounts, Sarpong bragged about the money he was making by posting photographs [of] himself posing with large amounts of cash, as well as photographs of luxury vehicles and expensive designer clothing," says a criminal complaint, per the Journal. Prosecutors say he had co-conspirators in Ghana, Africa, helping him with the ruse. One of his victims wired him $93,000 and went to the airport ostensibly to meet Sarpong and see the gold bars in person. When he didn't show, she killed herself a day later, according to the criminal complaint. In addition to the prison time, Sarpong must pay $3 million in restitution to his victims. (Read more online scam stories.)