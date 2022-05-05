The Bell Tolls at Bayside High

(Newser) – Saved by the Bell couldn't be saved in the end as Peacock has canceled the reboot after two seasons. The announcement, coming a month after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, is "something of a surprise," per Deadline, given the positive response to its first season. Los Angeles Times TV critic Robert Lloyd hailed the show—featuring series originals Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren alongside a new generation of students at Bayside High—as "one of the year's best TV shows" in 2020. "It's what the old Saved by the Bell never was: ambitious," wrote Inkoo Kang at the Hollywood Reporter. The second season debuted in November.

Peacock did not give a reason for why it was cancelling the show—which was "championed for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth," per E! But it said it was "so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans." It added "the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen." "So disappointed by this news," Gosselaar tweeted Wednesday night. "So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers." (Read more Saved By The Bell stories.)