The Bell Tolls at Bayside High

Peacock axes 'Saved by the Bell' reboot after 2 seasons
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted May 5, 2022 10:30 AM CDT
The Bell Tolls at Bayside High
This image released by Peacock shows Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Spano, Mario Lopez as AC Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris who appear in the reboot of "Saved by the Bell."   (Trae Patton/Peacock via AP)

(Newser) Saved by the Bell couldn't be saved in the end as Peacock has canceled the reboot after two seasons. The announcement, coming a month after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, is "something of a surprise," per Deadline, given the positive response to its first season. Los Angeles Times TV critic Robert Lloyd hailed the show—featuring series originals Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren alongside a new generation of students at Bayside High—as "one of the year's best TV shows" in 2020. "It's what the old Saved by the Bell never was: ambitious," wrote Inkoo Kang at the Hollywood Reporter. The second season debuted in November.

Peacock did not give a reason for why it was cancelling the show—which was "championed for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth," per E! But it said it was "so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans." It added "the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen." "So disappointed by this news," Gosselaar tweeted Wednesday night. "So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers." (Read more Saved By The Bell stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X