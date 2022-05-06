John Roberts Speaks Out on Supreme Court Leak

(Newser) – Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts went forward with an event Thursday as planned, despite the controversy swirling around the leaked draft opinion showing the high court plans to dismantle Roe v. Wade. Speaking at a meeting of lawyers and judges at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference, in what was his first public appearance since the bombshell, Roberts said the leak is "absolutely appalling," CNN reports. However, he added, it's "just foolish" of whomever is behind the leak if they think it will impact the court's work, the Week reports. He added that the law clerks and other employees at the high court keep things running smoothly there, and he'd "hate for one bad apple to change the perception of that." Roberts' colleague Clarence Thomas is set to address the same group Friday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also addressed the leak Thursday, the AP reports. "I hope and pray that the Supreme Court draft opinion will hold and become part of the law of the land, returning the question of abortion to the states and to the American people," Pence said at an event for a South Carolina crisis pregnancy center. He went on to address the midterm elections: "I also have no doubt that the women and men who are standing for public office at every level who have taken a strong stand for the unborn and the sanctity of life will be favorably impacted by this decision, particularly at the state level."