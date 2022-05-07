(Newser) – Mike Hagerty, an actor known for playing the building super on Friends and a cranky store owner on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 67. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Bridget Everett, who plays Hagerty's daughter on the current HBO series Somebody Somewhere, wrote on Instagram Friday, per The Hollywood Reporter. Deadline notes Hagerty died April 29.

Hagerty got his start on the big screen in the early '80s, with small roles in such films as Doctor Detroit, Brewster's Millions, and Red Heat. He continued his movie stints in the '90s with parts in Dick Tracy, Wayne's World (starring Mike Myers), and then even more Myers' films, including So I Married an Axe Murderer and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. He also appeared in a slew of TV series, such as Murphy Brown, The Wonder Years, Martin, The Drew Carey Show, ER, and HBO's Deadwood. He made waves on Seinfeld in 1994 as Rudy, the owner of a vintage NYC clothing store, but it was in 1995 when Hagerty "entered the zeitgeist," per Deadline, when he was cast as building superintendent Mr. Treeger on Friends.

In 2013, he joined the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and just this year, he took on the role of Ed Miller in HBO's Somebody Somewhere, opposite Everett. Per Access Hollywood, tributes began pouring in from across Tinseltown following news of his death. "No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in the comments section of Everett's initial post. "Heartbreaking. Admired him for years." In a follow-up post by Everett, in which she showed photos of herself with her TV dad, she wrote, "Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere." She notes Hagerty is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn, as well as his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty, and her wife and child.