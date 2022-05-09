(Newser) – This year's NBA playoffs have seen some high-profile nastiness between an NBA player and rival fans. But an incident during Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks might top that, because it involves a player's family. The Mavericks removed a fan for what it called "unacceptable behavior" directed at family members of the Suns' Chris Paul, reports CNN. Paul's mother, wife, and other family members were harassed, sometimes physically, by the offender, reports ESPN. "He put his hands on my mom," Paul appears to be telling security in this tweeted video, per the Guardian.

At another point, Paul's wife was shoved, per ESPN, and the Mother's Day harassment occurred in view of Paul's children. "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families....f--- that!!" Paul tweeted after the game. His family watched the game in seats behind the Phoenix bench. In one video circulating that was on social media, Paul is heard yelling, "Hey! Hey! Hey! I'll see you later! I'll see you later!" to a fan being escorted out, per CNN. For the record, Dallas won the game, tying the semifinal series at two games apiece. (Read more NBA stories.)