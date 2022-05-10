(Newser) – It's been 13 years in the making, but Avatar fans finally can see a sequel on the horizon. Variety reports that 20th Century Studios is offering a sneak peek of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water via a new trailer that tracks down Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children more than 10 years after the events of the 2009 original, showing "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure" on the planet of Pandora.

Cameron had originally wanted to push the film out in 2014, just five years after the first Oscar-winning installation, but production was delayed seven times. And there's more to come after this one: There are three more sequels in the works, with the final one scheduled to hit theaters during the holiday season in 2028. Cameron has said that he filmed the second and third sequels simultaneously, in addition to "a little bit" of the fourth, per Variety.

The Wrap notes the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is "light on plot," but with one eyebrow-raising tease: It appears that one of the children of Jake (originally a human) and Neytiri (a member of the Na'vi race) may be human. The film—which stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as the leads, along with a star-studded cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, and Jemaine Clement—is due out in theaters on Dec. 16. That will be preceded by a re-release of the original, the highest-grossing movie of all time at $2.8 billion, on Sept. 23. Watch the trailer in full here.